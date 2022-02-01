Former local broadcaster tells story of abuse while in foster care

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — It’s a story more than 60 years in the making. And now, at age 73, former local broadcaster Vivian Blaize, says she’s ready to tell it.



“When I was 4, 5, 6 years old, there was a pedophile in the house, ” says Blaize, a former broadcaster at WTVZ, TV-33 in the late 70’s and early 80’s.



Blaize says she was placed in foster care in Elmira, New York shortly after she was born, prematurely, in 1948.



Her mother was diagnosed with tuberculosis. “Back in those days, tuberculosis was worse than COVID-19,” she said.



Blaize says the hospital kept her in an incubator for weeks. She had two older sisters at the time and her estranged father, and mother, signed away their rights to her.



By the time she was 12, Blaize says she lived in four foster homes. In one, a male relative of the primary caregiver attacked her. The man was prosecuted.



Blaize says she’s finally ready to speak out about the childhood trauma after spending the past 6 years trying to document her childhood in foster care. She says her goal is to reach children and caregivers currently in the foster care system.



“I was told ‘never tell anybody you’re a foster kid. Nobody wants you around, they won’t like you and you won’t amount to anything.’ So, I never told. “



But she also refused to believe what “they” said.



“There were problems, yes. But overall, I had good foster parents who loved me and looked out for me, and they cared for me. “



Blaize shares more of her story in a new e-book titled “From The Eyes, Ears, and Heart of a Foster Child. Finding My Way.” It’s available on Amazon.

