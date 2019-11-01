Longtime James City County investigator arrested on child porn charges

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – The Gloucester Sheriff’s Office arrested a long serving James City County Police investigator on 10 child pornography charges.

The James City County Police Department reached out to the Gloucester Co. Sheriff’s Office in August to help investigate tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC.)

As a result of the investigation, deputies executed a search warrant at the Williamsburg home of 65-year-old William Gibbs that ultimately led to his arrest.

Gibbs was charged with two counts of possession, reproduction, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography and eight counts of possession, reproduction, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography second or subsequent offense

The department suspended Gibbs on Sept. 6. and his official date of employment was Sept. 30.

Gibbs worked with James City County Police since 1984.

An internal investigation is also underway.

