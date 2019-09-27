Former high school principal in Williamsburg charged with felony embezzlement

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A former high school principal in Williamsburg has been indicted on a felony embezzlement charge.

James City County police the charge against Dr. Kimberly W. Hollemon stems from a complaint from April alleging she made unauthorized purchases using a card issued by Williamsburg-James City County Schools.

Eileen Cox, the division’s senior director for communications and engagement, said Hollemon was hired by the division in 2011 as a coordinator of English, reading and language arts.

Hollemon became interim principal at Lafayette High School in August 2017. She was formally named the school’s principal in July 2018 and resigned from the position on May 2, 2019, Cox said.

School division staff had identified possible spending irregularities at the high school prior to Hollemon’s resignation. The division placed Hollemon on administrative leave at that time and informed police, Cox said.

Police said an investigation found Hollemon made numerous purchases for her personal use with that card between July 2018 and March 2019.

Hollemon was indicted on the embezzlement charge on Sept. 18 and turned herself into police on Tuesday. She was the transported to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

A booking photo for Hollemon was not available when this story was published.