Former Gates County sheriff’s sergeant gets 4 years for stealing firearms, drugs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — A former sheriff’s sergeant in Gates County will serve four years in prison for stealing firearms and drugs from criminal cases.

Thirty-five-year-old Brandon Scott Hawks pleaded guilty in February to two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation found Hawks stole firearms and drugs from traffic stops between 2014 and 2017.

Hawks also stole or mishandled various types of drugs, including heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, cocaine and methamphetamine. Many of these drugs were found in his house and patrol car.

Hawks was arrested in December 2017 following a joint investigation by SBI and the FBI. The Gates County Sheriff’s Office fired Hawks following his arrest.

The 35-year-old will face three years of supervised released once he is finished serving the four-year sentence.