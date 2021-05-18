Former Chesapeake OB-GYN Javaid Perwaiz sentenced to 59 years in prison for unnecessary surgeries on women in fraud scheme

This undated photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Dr. Javaid Perwaiz. Federal prosecutors have accused Perwaiz of performing unnecessary, unwanted or unknown gynecological procedures on some of his patients. Perwaiz is due in U.S. District Court in Norfolk Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 for a detention hearing. He was charged last week with health care fraud and making false statements relating to health care matters. (Western Tidewater Regional Jail via AP)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Former Chesapeake obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Javaid Perwaiz was sentenced to 59 years in prison after he was convicted of performing unnecessary surgeries and procedures on unsuspecting women as part of a healthcare fraud scheme.

Perwaiz, the subject of WAVY’s in-depth series “The Patients v. Perwaiz,” was sentenced on Tuesday.

BREAKING: Dr. Javaid Perwaiz sentenced to 59 years in prison. The former OBGYN was doing unnecessary surgeries to line his own pockets. He never showed any remorse @WAVY_News — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) May 18, 2021

He faced up to 475 years in prison for his crimes, but prosecutors had requested 50 years. They believed the 50-year sentence would be fair and would send a clear message to other healthcare providers in Virginia: That they will be held accountable for violating the law — and patients’ trust.

10 On Your Side investigators spent more than a year digging into Perwaiz’s 40-year career in Hampton Roads. We interviewed nearly two dozen former patients and coworkers who detailed red flags that popped up throughout the decades before Perwaiz was arrested.

