Football coach at New Kent High accused of assaulting player

Photo courtesy: New Kent schools

NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) – The head football coach at New Kent High School was served a warrant for simple assault on Dec. 4 .

The investigation stems from an alleged incident nearly a month earlier.

A member of the football team reported an assault in the New Kent High School locker room before the team left for an away game on Nov. 8.

The New Kent Sheriff’s Office and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office have been investigating the allegations.

John William Fulks, 42, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and released on a permitted warrant.

