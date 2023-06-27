NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is partnering with the Norfolk Tides Baseball Club to raise awareness of food insecurity around Virginia.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has worked with local communities for more than 40 years to provide more than 380 million meals to food insecure Virginians. Through programs and partnerships like these, The Foodbank works to reduce hunger around the Commonwealth.

This partnership means that The Foodbank will act as the title sponsor of Foodbank Night at Harbor Park. This event is scheduled to take place on September 13, 2023.

The Norfolk Tides are also expected to volunteer at the Eastern Shore Chapel during their food distribution event on Tuesday, June 27 from 12 to 2 p.m.

The two organizations hope that their partnership will increase hope for those facing hunger in Virginia, as well as bring attention to such a pressing issue.