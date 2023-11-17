WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A 40-year-old tradition continues this next week as Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown host a special culinary cultural experience.
Foods and Feasts of Colonial Virginia is scheduled to be held Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25. The weekend event is followed by a shopping opportunities on Museum Store on Sunday, Nov. 26.
The event began in 1983 as a fall festival at both museums. Now, the tradition continues with hand-on demonstrations of traditional cooking techniques. Visitors can experience period recipes throughout the event and access recipes online.
Keep checking WAVY.com for the latest developments.