WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A 40-year-old tradition continues this next week as Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown host a special culinary cultural experience.

Foods and Feasts of Colonial Virginia is scheduled to be held Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25. The weekend event is followed by a shopping opportunities on Museum Store on Sunday, Nov. 26.

In Jamestown Settlement’s re-created fort, a historical interpreter mixes ingredients for period recipes prepared over an open hearth. Image courtesy of Visit Williamsburg. Broadband Equity, Access and Diversity Funding At Jamestown Settlement, see the variety of dried and curated goods that fed sailors during their 1607 journey to Jamestown. Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation photo.

The event began in 1983 as a fall festival at both museums. Now, the tradition continues with hand-on demonstrations of traditional cooking techniques. Visitors can experience period recipes throughout the event and access recipes online.