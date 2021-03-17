Flu season nears end with record low numbers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – We are nearing the end of flu season. Have you heard much about it lately? If not, there’s a reason for that.

“I can tell you that we’ve had virtually none and that is weird, but the same holds true across the country. This isn’t just specific for Hampton Roads. People all over the place have been saying, ‘Hey have you noticed we haven’t had any flu or RSV?'” said Dr. Laura Sass, a CHKD Pediatric Infectious Disease Doctor in Norfolk.

Dr. Sass said in the last flu season, from 2019 to 2020, CHKD saw 3,456 confirmed cases of the flu.

This year they’ve had only 15 cases.

Savannah Lentz of Riverside Regional Health System on the Peninsula says last flu season, from 2019 to 2020, they had 5,203 positive flu tests. This year there have been 892 confirmed cases. That’s a reduction of 83%.

The question is why?

“It’s probably a combination of the good social distancing, mask wearing, hand hygiene, or is it also that there’s so much SARS COVI-2 that kind of pushed it out of the environment for now,” said Dr. Sass.

When you go to the CDC website to take a look at flu numbers, you immediately see the message, “Seasonal influenza activity in the United States remains lower than usual for this time of year.”

The weekly report shows minimal activity across the entire U.S.