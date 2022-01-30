Florida driver dies in overnight crash involving 2 tractor-trailers in Sussex

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a 45-year-old man driving a Freightliner truck died overnight after crashing into another Freightliner truck on I-95 in Sussex.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of I-95, mile marker 32, in Sussex.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that a 45-year-old Hispanic man from Florida was driving a2018 Freightliner when it struck a 2018 Freightliner. The driver of the other vehicle has been identified as Jean Balazar.



Due to the impact of the crash, the Hispanic male driver died upon impact. Debris and damage from the vehicles closed the northbound lanes of I-95 and traffic was rerouted.



The identity of the deceased has not been identified as his next of kin is yet to be notified.



State Police say the other driver, Balazar, was charged at the scene for defective brakes.

No further information has been released.