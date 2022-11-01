WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A Florida man who was wanted on charges in Williamsburg as part of a financial fraud case has been arrested.

Dhrai Justin Davis, 26, of Tampa, Fla. was caught in Hillsborough County, Fla. and is awaiting extradition to Williamsburg.

Another man wanted in connection to the case, Jermaine Clive Gobern, 32, of Tampa, Fla., is still at large.

Williamsburg Police said the two men bought nearly $13,000 worth of OneWheel electric boards at a city bike shop June 29 using someone else’s credit card information.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the two men bought five OneWheel electric boards, trying two different credit cards that were both declined before a third credit card number was provided and processed.

A further investigation showed that the two men used a credit card number and identification belonging to someone else. Investigators got felony arrest warrants for Davis and Gobern, including obtaining money by false pretense, conspiring to obtain money by false pretense and intent to defraud.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Jermaine Gobern or Dhrai Davis should call the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.