SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Florence Bowser Elementary in Suffolk went into a code yellow lockdown on Thursday due to “an individual displaying disruptive behavior” on the school’s campus.

Principal Dr. Shalise Taylor says the person was outside the school building, but on school grounds. No threats were made toward the school, Taylor says, and no one was hurt.

The building was placed on code yellow, meaning classrooms were locked, and the Suffolk Police Department was notified. Authorities eventually were able to deescalate the situation and the person was removed from school grounds.

WAVY reached out to police to learn more about the situation, and the person who was outside the school.

“I am proud of our staff for their attentiveness, and our students for being safe, respectful, and responsible,” Taylor said in a statement.