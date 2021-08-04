Flooding reported in Outer Banks and around the region after heavy rain

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — Flooding has been reported in the Outer Banks, northeast North Carolina and on the Southside after heavy rainfall overnight into Wednesday morning.

A flash flood warning was issued for southern Dare County until 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Flooding in Hatteras Village (Via AJ Gazda)

AJ Gazda in Hatteras Village reported 5 inches in his rain gauge on Wednesday morning, and shared a photo of an SUV partially submerged in Rodanthe.

The SUV in Rodanthe. (Via AJ Gazda)

About 3-5 inches of additional rainfall were expected to fall in the area on Wednesday, WAVY meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler said.

In northeast North Carolina, Elizabeth City asked people to drive carefully due to many streets being flooded in low-lying areas and Chesapeake said several roads were impacted in the southern area of the city.

Things are expected to dry out on Thursday and Friday, Jeremy says. Tune in to WAVY News 10 at Midday for the latest forecast.

