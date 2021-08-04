Flooding reported in Outer Banks and around the region after heavy rain

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — Flooding has been reported in the Outer Banks, northeast North Carolina and on the Southside after heavy rainfall overnight into Wednesday morning.

A flash flood warning was issued for southern Dare County until 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Flooding in Hatteras Village (Via AJ Gazda)

AJ Gazda in Hatteras Village reported 5 inches in his rain gauge on Wednesday morning, and shared a photo of an SUV partially submerged in Rodanthe.

The SUV in Rodanthe. (Via AJ Gazda)

About 3-5 inches of additional rainfall were expected to fall in the area on Wednesday, WAVY meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler said.

Lots of rain over the region, but a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for southern Dare County until at least 10:15am. About 1-3" of rain have fallen there with another 1-3" of rain possible along the Outer Banks in the short-term. pic.twitter.com/k2hMuRX0X3 — Jeremy Wheeler WAVY (@J_Wheeler_WAVY) August 4, 2021

In northeast North Carolina, Elizabeth City asked people to drive carefully due to many streets being flooded in low-lying areas and Chesapeake said several roads were impacted in the southern area of the city.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: Roadway flooding is occurring in southern Chesapeake. Impacted roads include:



– Bunch Walnuts Rd: CLOSED

– Lake Drummond Cswy: High water, nearly impassable

– Ballahack Rd: High water, nearly impassable — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) August 4, 2021

Things are expected to dry out on Thursday and Friday, Jeremy says. Tune in to WAVY News 10 at Midday for the latest forecast.