HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Tidal flooding continues to plague Hampton Roads due to the coastal low in the Atlantic, with several roadways impassable on Tuesday morning.

Norfolk dispatchers told WAVY there were vehicles stuck in the water at the intersection of Waterside Drive and Tidewater Drive due to flooding. That call came in at 6:29 a.m.

There’s also flooding in the Colonial Place/Riverview area, with some roads impassable as well. WAVY Executive Producer of Investigations Adrienne Mayfield got video of the flooding at Pennsylvania and Llewellyn avenues.

There’s also flooding reported in Chesapeake, with Bainbridge Blvd. closed at Freeman Avenue and Portlock Road. Public works has installed barricades.

Down on the Outer Banks, Route 12 is also closed between Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe on Hatteras Island and between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe.

Tuesday is expected to be the last day of higher flooding, with tides going down to minor levels starting Wednesday.

