PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Several flash flood warnings have been issued as rain continues to pour across the region.

The most recent was issued for Norfolk, Chesapeake and Portsmouth until 4:45 p.m. The “considerable” flooding led to the National Weather Service sending out an emergency alert urging people not to go out on the roads, saying “this is a dangerous and life-threatening situation.”

Flash Flood Warning for Norfolk upgraded to CONSIDERABLE. Your phone may have triggered the alert because of this. — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) August 28, 2023

There are also flash flood warnings for Newport News and Hampton until 4:15 p.m. and one for Williamsburg, James City County, York County and nearby areas until 4 p.m.

1:18pm – Street flooding reported in Downtown Newport News along Huntington Ave. Flash Flood Warning in effect. https://t.co/l3J3IiAoh7 — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) August 28, 2023

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro says it’s coming down about 2 inches per hour in some spots, leading to heavy flooding in areas in Chesapeake.

Rainfall rates out of these downpours are 2"+ per hour, on and off in nature through the afternoon commute.



Careful on the roadways! https://t.co/pwajycvUWC — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) August 28, 2023

This flooding comes on the first day of school for many students across Hampton Roads. WAVY will continue to monitor the latest information and share updates online and on air.

Flooding caused some issues in Norfolk Monday. Around 12:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a manhole that was blown off during the heavy rain. No injuries were reported.

A couple hours later, the city issued an alert that the Monticello underpass near 21st Street was closed to all traffic due to flooding. Drivers were advised take Granby Street as the nearest alternate route.

Power Outages

A couple thousand Dominion Energy customers in Hampton Roads lost power during Monday’s rainfall. Click here to see the latest outage summary. If you need to report an outage, you can do that on the Dominion Energy website.