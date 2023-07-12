NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – “They want to travel. They want to go somewhere.”

That’s what Ebony Burnham of the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Virginia said of the kids who, with boarding passes in hand, got on a Breeze Airways plane at Norfolk International Airport Tuesday and simulate what it’s like to fly while letting their dreams soar.

“The Boys and Girls Club gives the kids the opportunity to see new limits, to reach new limits, to see new limits and to give them a new vision of what life can be,” Burnham said.

The Sky is the Limit program is giving a group of kids who have never flown before the chance to navigate an airport and board a plane.

“I saw a big plane and a plane that was taking off,” said one Boys and Girls Club member.

“They got their boarding pass and we came up and boarded the plane,” Burnham said. “We met the stewardess.”

The Breeze Airways flight attendant asked the kids to fasten their seatbelts before their “flight.”

The program also gave them the opportunity to meet Breeze employees, who shared with them what it is like to travel the world.

“That is actually like oomph, oh my gosh, this is a great opportunity for me, like maybe I can do this one day like take a flight somewhere,” said Breeze Airways flight attendant Tracey Harris. “Maybe I can definitely go international or go see the rest of the United States. Norfolk is not the only thing out there for me and I can definitely go to higher heights.”

And reach higher heights like working in the airline industry. They were able to experience the entire process of commercial air travel without taking off and introduced to careers in aviation, and use this experience to inspire them to higher goals.

“It can give them that boost that, hey, I can do this,” said Breeze Airways flight attendant Blaire Washington. “They can look up to me like and be like, she may look like me, or you know, somebody in my family, and, if she can do it, I can do it too, and I didn’t even know about aviation, and now that I’ve experienced an aircraft, it looks like where I want to be when I grow up.”