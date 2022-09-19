NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A flight bound for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport had to return to Norfolk on Monday for an emergency landing.

Steve Sterling with Norfolk International Airport says the American Airlines plane (Flight 5520) had its landing gear indicator light come on at 8:43 a.m., indicating there was an issue with the landing gear.

However the plane was able to safely land back at ORF and no problems with the crew or passengers were reported. 43 people were on board at the time.

Sterling says the plane was eventually towed off the runway. No other information is available at this tiem.