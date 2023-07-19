NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through Hampton Roads Wednesday and left some areas underwater.

Super Doppler 10 meteorologists issued flash flood warnings for Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Suffolk.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING for City of Virginia Beach, City of Norfolk, City of Chesapeake, City of Portsmouth until 7/19 7:30PM pic.twitter.com/2CVe2xmex7 — WAVY Weather (@WAVY_Weather) July 19, 2023

Flooding hit the Ghent area of Norfolk especially hard. Some commuters reported having to drive around flooded-out vehicles, abandoned in the middle of the road.

Flood waters impacted local businesses, with the Chick-fil-A in Ghent choosing to close down for the night due to safety concerns for team members and customers.