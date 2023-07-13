NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Five people have been displaced from a home following a two-alarm fire in the 1600 block of Shreveport Avenue in Norfolk, Norfolk Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Glen Williams said.

The fire was reported at 7:25 p.m., and when crews arrived, they found heavy fire on the second floor and attic, and it was spreading to an adjacent structure as the incident was upgraded to a second alarm, Williams said.

(Photo – Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

(Photo – Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

(Photo – Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

Crews battled the blaze both inside and out, and they were able to get control of it, and they were also able to put it out and prevent further damage to the adjacent structure.

No injuries were reported, and three adults and two children have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting.

The fire was declared under control at 8:18 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.