Breaking News
Toddler dies after being bitten by dog in Portsmouth
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

Five cars stolen from Suffolk car dealership

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Five vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in Suffolk this week.

The theft occurred at Dennis’ Auto Sales in the 2900 block of Bridge Road between the overnight into early morning hours on Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10.

The unknown subjects broke a window at the dealership and once inside, they stole several keys from the business. They used the keys to steal a total of five vehicles from the lot.

Suffolk Police recovered two of the stolen vehicles near the dealership.

The three missing vehicles include:

  • 2010 Nissan silver, four-door sedan
  • 2008 BMW gold, four-door sedan
  • 2007 Lexus silver, four-door sedan

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

This is the latest in a string of car dealership break-ins where 13 cars were stolen in Newport News, nine were stolen in Chesapeake, and two were stolen in Portsmouth.

It is unknown if they are connected.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories