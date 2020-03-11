Five cars stolen from Suffolk car dealership

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Five vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in Suffolk this week.
The theft occurred at Dennis’ Auto Sales in the 2900 block of Bridge Road between the overnight into early morning hours on Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10.
The unknown subjects broke a window at the dealership and once inside, they stole several keys from the business. They used the keys to steal a total of five vehicles from the lot.
Suffolk Police recovered two of the stolen vehicles near the dealership.
The three missing vehicles include:
- 2010 Nissan silver, four-door sedan
- 2008 BMW gold, four-door sedan
- 2007 Lexus silver, four-door sedan
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
This is the latest in a string of car dealership break-ins where 13 cars were stolen in Newport News, nine were stolen in Chesapeake, and two were stolen in Portsmouth.
It is unknown if they are connected.
