ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Several armed robberies in Northhampton, Worcester and Accomack County, and a high speed chase, led to two suspects being arrested on Dec. 7.

On Dec. 7, five subsequent armed robberies were reported starting from around 4:35 a.m. to just after 8:40 a.m. at the three counties, officials said.

Christopher Orbeta, 28, of Chesapeake, and Brandon Gibson, 31, of Norfolk, have been charged with two counts of armed robbery. Gibson has been charged with two counts of felony eluding, and assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.

The following locations reported armed robberies: Cape Charles Royal Farms, Hampton Inn & Suites in Exmore, Nelsonia Corner Mart, Temperanceville Corner Mart and the Pocomoke Advance Auto Parts.

In all five incidents, law enforcement units arrived at the location and determined that two males were involved with the same description. The officers receive information regarding the vehicle description, and began searching across the three counties for the car. Shortly after 9 a.m. deputies from the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office saw a car matching the description and attempted to pull it over.

The car did not stop and a pursuit was initiated, officials said. The driver was driving at over 120 mph, and the chase continued south on Lankford Highway. The driver lost control about ten minutes after the chase started, and hit two other cars in the process.

The suspects were taken into custody shortly after trying to flee on foot. The driver resisted arrest and a K-9 was deployed, he was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. Based on the charges, it appears Gibson was the driver.

Charges in Accomack County and Worcester County are pending.