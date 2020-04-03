Fitness Friday: Trainer at Chesapeake’s Matchbout gym talks workout tips — cleaning counts as exercise!

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Without actually being able to go to the gym, many people might not be super motivated to work out, but you truly need it now more than ever.

For Fitness Friday, WAVY spoke with Shannon Brown, co-owner of Matchbout. Matchbout is a physical training facility in Chesapeake that is veteran and minority owned. It also helps with athlete marketing and sports apparel and fitness manufacturing.

Shannon says his go-to exercises at home are things like shadow boxing, what he calls flex pops, and also mountain climbers. If you don’t have any exercise equipment at home, don’t worry! You can also do things like chair squats, push ups, sit ups and jumping jacks.

Shannon also says cleaning counts! Vacuum, sweep, mop the floors, clean the counters and tubs. That’s all movement, and you need to clean anyway, so get some exercise in that way! Shannon emphasizes it is so very important to get out and get moving.

“Right now people are kind of stuck in the house, they don’t have anything to do, just getting out, walking around, walking the dog, a walk in the neighborhood, walk in the park, playing with your kids, riding a bike, just doing anything just to relieve the stress of the day,” Shannon says.

Relieving the stress of the day is necessary. It’s OK to take a moment to focus on you. Matchbout also has a foundation that helps people build their sports brands and businesses.

If you would like donate to the Matchbout foundation to help with its mission, click here.