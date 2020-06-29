First scholarships created in honor of Tabb High student killed in crash to be awarded Monday

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The first recipients of a scholarship created in honor of a Tabb High student killed in a car crash last fall will be recognized on Monday.

The scholarship honors 16-year-old Joseph Conner Williams Guido, aka “Gweedo,” one of three teens killed in the crash on October 26, 2019.

The “Gweedo Memorial Foundation” was created soon after, with funds raised by the foundation going toward educating teenage drivers and organizing soccer events. The foundation will also give out scholarships to graduating seniors each year. About $20,000 was raised for the scholarships as of May 19.

Guido was an avid soccer player, and a memorial soccer tournament was scheduled for March but canceled due to the coronavirus. However fundraising efforts continued virtually.

The scholarship ceremony is scheduled to start around 10 a.m. on Tabb High’s soccer field. WAVY’s Kayla Gaskins will be there and have more coverage coming up.