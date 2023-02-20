WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Fisk University and the College of William & Mary gymnastics teams made history this weekend.

Fisk is the first HBCU gymnastics team in NCAA Division I and traveled to Williamsburg to take on the Tribe for the first time.

The W&M gymnastics program, meanwhile, is making history with Kelsey Hinton as its first-ever Black coach.

“Growing up as an African American gymnast, there were not a lot of us or a lot of individuals who look like us,” Hinton said. “Just to be able to see a whole team of African American women and to be able to tell other Black girls that they have an opportunity to attend an HBCU also while continuing to do gymnastics, it’s just big.”

Before the meet, the crowd of nearly 2,000 cheered as Fisk coach Corrinne Tarver joined Hinton on the floor of the Kaplan Arena.

Tarver was the first Black gymnast to win the all-around in the NCAA championship 1989 while at Georgia.

“It was historic, there were tears in the crowd,” Hinton said. “I went to my administration and said, ‘You need to know how important this is that this is to me, how important it is to the Black community and how important it is to literally the world.”

Tarver and Hinton are two of four Black head coaches in women’s Division I gymnastics.

“That makes it even more special,” Hinton said.

Hinton believes more representation in the sport will help with recruitment and draw more fans to the sport.

“I want to make sure that I build a diverse team,” Hinton said. “That is my ultimate goal.”

After the meet, the York-James City-Williamsburg NAACP branch invited the team to dinner to honor their achievements and accomplishments.

(Photo Courtesy – Gaylene Kanoyton)

(Photo Courtesy – Gaylene Kanoyton)

(Photo Courtesy – Gaylene Kanoyton)

(Photo Courtesy – Gaylene Kanoyton)

(Photo Courtesy – Tameka Taylor)

W&M won overall with 190.025-189.550. Next Sunday, W&M will compete against Towson, George Washington and Fisk.