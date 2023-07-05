VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local firefighters responded to two overnight fires in Hampton Roads – in Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

According to dispatchers, firefighters were called to the 7600 block of Merritt Street in Norfolk around 11:12 p.m. for the report of a fire.

Merritt Street – Courtesy Matt Grubbs Merritt Street – Courtesy Matt Grubbs Merritt Street – Courtesy Matt Grubbs Merritt Street – Courtesy Matt Grubbs Merritt Street – Courtesy Matt Grubbs Crews respond to fire on Sand Bend Road in VB (Photo Courtesy: WAVY Photojournalist Lavoy Harrell)

Video from a WAVY viewer showed heavy smoke and flames coming from a residence.

Approximately two hours later, Virginia Beach firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire in the 2900 block of Sand Bend Road.

Crews are still on scene investigating the fire.

Officials confirmed that no one was injured in the fires.

10 On Your Side has contacted officials for more information on these incidents.