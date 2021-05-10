Family escapes uninjured after fire on Hammet Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No one was injured in a house fire Monday morning in Norfolk.
Dispatch said they were notified around 5:08 a.m. for a fire in the 300 block of Dune Street, but firefighters said the fire was actually at 8742 Hammet Ave. Two homes were affected, but one just suffered minor outside damage.
There have been no reported injuries, but the home is uninhabitable now. There two adults, three children and two dogs inside at the time.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but the fire marshal’s office is investigating.