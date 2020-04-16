Firefighters respond to 2nd alarm fire at Thirsty Camel in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are on scene of a 2nd alarm fire on Ocean View Avenue.

Norfolk Fire & Rescue say they were notified around 1:47 a.m. Thursday morning for a fire at the Thirsty Camel in the 300 block of Ocean View Avenue.

Crews arrived on scene and began to attack the fire. It was later upgraded to a 2nd alarm fire.

The fire was marked under control at 3:47 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

