PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night on Jefferson Street in Portsmouth.

Dispatchers didn’t have additional information when contacted, but said they got the call at 10:13 p.m. The home is in the 2100 block of Jefferson Street, off Deep Creek Blvd. near the Emily Spong Center.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Jan. 14, 2023, on Jefferson Street in Portsmouth.

WAVY’s still working to learn if anyone was hurt in the fire, and the cause.