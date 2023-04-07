VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach firefighters battled a fire to a two-story apartment building in the 200 block of Lochness Court Friday evening.

The call came in at 8:29 p.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames from a second-story apartment. The fire was marked under control just before 9:11 p.m., and crews are still on the scene.

Four units were affected, and currently, there are no reported injuries. It is unknown how many people will be displaced. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and an investigator is on scene.

(WAVY Viewer Photo – Erik Simons)

(WAVY Viewer Photo – Erik Simons)

(WAVY Viewer Photo – Erik Simons)

(Photo – Virginia Beach Fire Department)

(Photo – Virginia Beach Fire Department)

(Photo – Virginia Beach Fire Department)

(Photo – Virginia Beach Fire Department)

Check with WAVY.com for updates.