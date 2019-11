SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in the 900 block of Beechland Road in Surry County.

Surry County officials confirmed the blaze is a house fire, and the scene was still active as of 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said there are no known injuries.

Multiple units have responded to the fire, including ones from nearby Smithfield.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post at 6:06 p.m. drivers should be careful in the area near the fire.