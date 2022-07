Firefighters were called to 490 Bookers Lane around 4:30 am Tuesday morning for reports of a barn fire.

MATHEWS CO., Va. (WAVY) – Mathews County firefighters were called to battle a barn fire early Tuesday morning.

The call about the fire came in around 4:30 a.m.

Gloucester and Middlesex County firefighters were also dispatched to the scene at 490 Bookers lane to provide assistance.

It took two hours for firefighters to completely put the fire out.

Mathews Bookers Lane Fire (Photo courtesy: Gloucester Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad)

The barn was unoccupied at the time and was completely destroyed.

There were no injuries reported.