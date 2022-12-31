NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A firefighter suffered a minor injury as a result of a fire Saturday morning on the tenth floor of the Lakewood Plaza apartments in Norfolk. No one else was injured.
Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to the apartments off of Tidewater Drive at 8:23 a.m., and they had the fire under control at 9:11 a.m.
The fire appears to be confined to the room of origin, but investigators are preparing to looking into the fire, a Norfolk Fire-Rescue official said, and most residents are not expected to be displaced.
