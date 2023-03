HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A two-alarm fire has broken out Monday afternoon at a building on the Hampton University campus, Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue said.

The fire was called in at 3:19 p.m. at 610 Huntington Ave. on the Hampton campus, according to PulsePoint, and multiple units are on the scene.

A Hampton University spokesperson said everyone was evacuated from the building and they are all safe and uninjured.

#BREAKING The Admin Building at Hampton University is on fire. You can see the smoke from the MMBT. We’re en route. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/zo6OqsXUaE — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) March 6, 2023

Thankfully winds not a big factor in the firefighting activities at Hampton University. There is a weather station on the roof of Turner Hall which is only reporting winds of around 10mph max. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/yMayWuR6hn — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) March 6, 2023

