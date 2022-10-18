VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach home was heavily damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department says it happened around 1 a.m. in the 3800 block of Little Neck Point.

When crews arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked for over an hour to put the fire out. The fire was marked under control at 2:19 a.m., after it severely damaged both the first and second floors.

No injuries were reported, and no one was home at the time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.