CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY has confirmed a fire near the Border Station convenience store in Chesapeake.

The Moyock Volunteer Fire Department called fire under control, but there are significant traffic delays in the area due to the incident.

Fire on Battlefield Blvd. (Courtesy: Robert Bryant)

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.