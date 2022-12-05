VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two adults have died as the result of a fire Monday morning in the 1300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach, a fire department spokeswoman confirmed.

Units were dispatched to a commercial fire at a storage unit at 11:11 a.m., according to Virginia Beach Fire Department spokeswoman Barbara Morrison.

The fire is out, but there are still some police and fire crews on scene now. We’re working to confirm exactly what happened. Hearing reports it was some kind of explosion. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/xn5TyAnhq8 — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) December 5, 2022

Morrison said witnesses heard a loud explosion.

A dog also died in the fire, she said.

Investigators are on the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Check with WAVY.com for updates.