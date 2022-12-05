VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two adults have died as the result of a fire Monday morning in the 1300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach, a fire department spokeswoman confirmed.
Units were dispatched to a commercial fire at a storage unit at 11:11 a.m., according to Virginia Beach Fire Department spokeswoman Barbara Morrison.
Morrison said witnesses heard a loud explosion.
A dog also died in the fire, she said.
Investigators are on the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
