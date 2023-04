PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) — A house fire in in the Cavalier Manor section of Portsmouth displaced five people and a dog late Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to 1015 Robinson Road around 11:30 p.m. and found heavy fire coming the rear of a one story home.

The five people inside the home and a dog were able to escape the flames unharmed. The Red Cross is assisting.

Portsmouth Fire Marshals say the fire was accidental in nature.