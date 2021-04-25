Fire engulfs home in Deep Creek neighborhood, two people displaced

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Chesapeake Fire Dept.

CHESAPEAKE, Va.–(WAVY) A fire on Roundtree Circle in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake left two people with out a home Sunday morning.

A spokesman from the Chesapeake Fire Dept. says crews responded to he 2600 block of Roundtree Circle around 2:28 a.m. They arrived on the scene 10 minutes later and found a home engulfed in flames.

The two adults who lived at the home were able to escape before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

The fire was marked under control at 3:42 a.m. and the cause is under investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10