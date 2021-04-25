Fire engulfs home in Deep Creek neighborhood, two people displaced

CHESAPEAKE, Va.–(WAVY) A fire on Roundtree Circle in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake left two people with out a home Sunday morning.

A spokesman from the Chesapeake Fire Dept. says crews responded to he 2600 block of Roundtree Circle around 2:28 a.m. They arrived on the scene 10 minutes later and found a home engulfed in flames.

The two adults who lived at the home were able to escape before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

The fire was marked under control at 3:42 a.m. and the cause is under investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.