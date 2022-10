DRIVER, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to a yard fire Friday afternoon and were able to prevent it from reaching a home on the property.

The call came in just after 4 p.m. in the 4500 block of Driver Lane, in the northern part of the city.

The fire was marked under control at 5:45 p.m.