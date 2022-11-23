WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A fire damaged a section of the High Street View Apartments in Williamsburg early Wednesday morning, but firefighters were able to put it out before it could get to the living space of the building, according to the Williamsburg Fire Department. No one was injured.

The fire department responded at 4:08 a.m. to a water flow alarm at the apartments at 150 Kings Manor Drive, near Treyburn Drive and Ironbound Road in the city.

A fire damaged an area of the High Street View Apartments in Williamsburg early Wednesday morning. No one was injured. (Photo – Williamsburg Fire Department)

A fire damaged an area of the High Street View Apartments in Williamsburg early Wednesday morning. No one was injured. (Photo – Williamsburg Fire Department)

A fire damaged an area of the High Street View Apartments in Williamsburg early Wednesday morning. No one was injured. (Photo – Williamsburg Fire Department)

A fire damaged an area of the High Street View Apartments in Williamsburg early Wednesday morning. No one was injured. (Photo – Williamsburg Fire Department)

A fire damaged an area of the High Street View Apartments in Williamsburg early Wednesday morning. No one was injured. (Photo – Williamsburg Fire Department)

A fire damaged an area of the High Street View Apartments in Williamsburg early Wednesday morning. No one was injured. (Photo – Williamsburg Fire Department)

A fire damaged an area of the High Street View Apartments in Williamsburg early Wednesday morning. No one was injured. (Photo – Williamsburg Fire Department)

Crews found a small fire in the sauna that appeared to have been put out by the fire suppression system, the fire department said. Firefighters investigated the scene further and found the fire had moved to the ceiling.

The fire was brought under control by 4:58 a.m., with firefighters remaining on the scene to remove debris and check for further fire damage.

The fire caused extensive damage to the sauna and reached the yoga room on the floor above it.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The James City County Fire Department and the York County Department of Fire & Life Safety helped on the call, with the response including about 29 fire personnel.

James City County Fire Department and York County Department of Fire & Life Safety assisted on this call. The response included approximately 29 fire personnel.