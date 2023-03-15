PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A fire damaged a structure on Shoreline Drive in Portsmouth Tuesday evening.

No one was reported injured, and the fire at the structure in the 3600 block of Shoreline Drive appeared to be unintentional in nature, according to Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services, which responded to the fire around 7:45 p.m.

Fire crews were quickly able to get the fire under control and stayed on scene to make sure the fire did not get into concealed areas,

Because of the smoke damage to the home, the family of three – two adults and a child – is being helped by the Red Cross.

The fire is under review by the Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office.