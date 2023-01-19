PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A residential structure fire Thursday evening in the 1500 block of Columbus Avenue in Portsmouth damaged property but caused no injuries, fire officials said.

Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services was dispatched to the fire, and when they arrived, they found a fire that had started on the exterior of some of the property’s equipment.

Fire service personnel extinguished the fire, with no injuries and no road closures necessary.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.