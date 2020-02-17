Fire damages home on Thompson Lane in James City County

Photo courtesy of the James City County Fire Department.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Units from the James City County Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in the 100 block of Thompson Lane early Sunday morning.

Reports of the fire came in around 12:50 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find fire showing from the front of the single-story home.

Fire Chief Ryan Ashe said the home sustained significant fire and smoke damage.

Occupants were home at the time of the fire but safely exited before the fire department arrived. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

We are supporting residents displaced by a home fire in the 100 block of Thompson Ln in Williamsburg, Virginia @WTKR3 @WAVY_News @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/mi9KwfBEv8 — Red Cross Virginia (@VARedCross) February 17, 2020

Crews from the James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department, Williamsburg Fire Department, and York County Department of Fire assisted in putting out the fire.

The James City County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

