SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered possible smoke inhalation in a residential structure fire in the 3400 block of Jackson Road in Suffolk Friday evening.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue said Emergency Communications was contacted at 10:11 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 10:20 p.m., with Engine 2 finding light smoke showing from the front door of the home.

Crews were able to put out a small fire in the kitchen, and six people in the home had evacuated before fire units arrived, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said.

The kitchen sustained moderate fire damage to the stove, range hood and surrounding cabinets.

One person was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for possible smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was due to unattended cooking.