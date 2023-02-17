PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A fire damaged an apparent vacant home Friday evening on Highland Avenue in Portsmouth.

There were no reported injuries.

Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services responded to a residential structure fire in the 1200 block of Highland Avenue just before 7 p.m. Portsmouth crews, with the help of the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire Crew, arrived and began a quick fire attack on the two-story residential home, with heavy fire and smoke showing.

The fire had already started to burn into the exterior walls and move up to the second floor, according to Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services, and crews were able to confine and put out the fire with no injuries to occupants or personnel.

It said the home appeared to be vacant, with no utilities connected.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.