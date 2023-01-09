SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A fire to a laundromat at a North Main Street shopping center in Suffolk was contained to the dryer, and the business will stay open, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said Monday.

No one was injured.

Fire crews worked quickly to control the fire at the Wash House laundromat in the 800 block of North Main Street, which was called in at 5:59 p.m.

They found moderate smoke coming from the building when they arrived.

A fire to a laundromat at a North Main Street shopping center in Suffolk was contained to the dryer, and the business will stay open, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said Monday. (Photo – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

The Wash House was the site of a fire late last July, in which a customer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, being treated for smoke inhalation. At that time, the business was closed temporarily.