CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A fire in the Indian River area of Chesapeake damaged a car audio repair shop Sunday. No one was injured.

The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire at Same Day Auto Audio at 1228 S. Military Hwy.

A person driving by the business spotted the fire, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department, with Chesapeake firefighters getting the call at 1:22 p.m.

Upon arrival three minutes later, fire crews found a medium-size building with smoke coming out of several bay doors and the roof line, according to the fire department.

Crews entered the building with hose lines and found an active fire in the front office, the fire department said. Multiple companies, along with mutual aid from the Virginia Beach Fire Department, helped bring the fire under control at 1:40 p.m.

No one was in the building at the time, and there were no injuries. Representatives have looked at the extent of the damage to the building and its equipment, and determined they will stay closed until they can make the needed repairs, the fire department said.

Chesapeake Fire Marshals have determined the cause to be accidental.