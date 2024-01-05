PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Around 5:20 p.m. crews responded to a fire at the 3900 block of Two Oaks Road in Portsmouth, officials said.
Upon arrival, crews had visible fire and smoke showing from the home. Crews made a quick fire attack and had the fire under control within 10 minutes.
The fire was marked out by 5:55 p.m. after crews finished overhaul operations. A single adult occupant evacuated with no injuries. The occupant will be receiving assistance from the Red Cross due to displacement caused by the fire damage.
Keep up to date with the latest news on WAVY.com.