PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Around 5:20 p.m. crews responded to a fire at the 3900 block of Two Oaks Road in Portsmouth, officials said.

Upon arrival, crews had visible fire and smoke showing from the home. Crews made a quick fire attack and had the fire under control within 10 minutes.

The fire was marked out by 5:55 p.m. after crews finished overhaul operations. A single adult occupant evacuated with no injuries. The occupant will be receiving assistance from the Red Cross due to displacement caused by the fire damage.