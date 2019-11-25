Live Now
Fire crews battling blaze at Valley Proteins in Emporia

EMPORIA, Va. (WAVY) — Fire crews from around the Southampton County area are responding to a fire Monday morning at the Valley Proteins plant in Emporia.

The Courtland Fire Department said it responded just after 4 a.m. to help other crews from Drewryville and Capron, who were already at the scene. The 911 call came in around 3:45 a.m.

Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the business and said the scene was still very active as of 5:30 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries at this time, but a photo from Boykins Fire-Rescue shows a major blaze in a building that houses heavy machinery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

