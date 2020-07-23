SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va (WAVY) -Fire crews battled a large brush fire near the Southampton-Sussex County line on Wednesday afternoon.
A large fire was reported after smoke was seen in the area.
Volunteer departments from Drewryville, Capron and the Virginia Forestry Department responded.
Once on the scene crews found a brush and woods fire moving throughout an estimated area of 200 acres.
Brush Units began to contain the fire and extinguish until forestry units could plow a line to stop the fire.
Officials said all other units staged and supplied water until forestry could contain the fire.
Units worked on scene for about 4 hours due to difficulties crews faced with communication, weather conditions, and the size of the fire.
Latest Posts
- Charles Evers, brother of slain Civil Rights leader Medgar Evers, dies at 97
- Man killed in shooting on Holland Road in Virginia Beach
- Jury trial for OB-GYN Javaid Perwaiz pushed back to Sept. 29
- Fire crews battle large brush fire near the Southampton-Sussex County line
- 1-year-old twins shot, one killed while sleeping in home during rash of homicides in Ohio