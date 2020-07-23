Fire crews battle large brush fire near the Southampton-Sussex County line

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va (WAVY) -Fire crews battled a large brush fire near the Southampton-Sussex County line on Wednesday afternoon.

A large fire was reported after smoke was seen in the area.

Volunteer departments from Drewryville, Capron and the Virginia Forestry Department responded.

Once on the scene crews found a brush and woods fire moving throughout an estimated area of 200 acres.

Brush Units began to contain the fire and extinguish until forestry units could plow a line to stop the fire.

Officials said all other units staged and supplied water until forestry could contain the fire.

Units worked on scene for about 4 hours due to difficulties crews faced with communication, weather conditions, and the size of the fire.

